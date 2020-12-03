The most troubling fact of our battle with COVID-19, especially in this highly technical day and age of communication, is that a vast number of cases was preventable. Suffering – preventable. Job loss and business closings – preventable. Deaths – preventable.
Scientists worldwide scrambled to understand this killer novel virus. Politicians in the U.S. utilized it as a political tool to stoke the fires of division. The common man in his own little world continued to defend his rights, deny the virus and go maskless in his daily routine. This virus is not tactically political. It will sicken whomever it can.
Say an individual feels fine, but is COVID positive. This person, unknowingly, could infect others, especially the weakest. Even if COVID was like other diseases we remember from our childhood, why not try to avoid or stop its negative actions?
Why not be part of the answer? We concern ourselves with many political/social platforms to save lives. Start simply, individually. Please wear a mask around others. I don’t particularly like wearing one all the time either. But I do. Wearing a mask won’t kill you, but you may kill someone if you don’t.
Suzan Mulkey
Johnstown
