I consider myself to be a Christian man who believes in the words of the Bible and I wear a face mask any time I am near other people at work, shopping, at a worship service or in the general public.
Wearing a mask as recommended by the CDC is to be a safeguard to protect each other from being infected by the coronavirus, unless a physical condition prevents a person from wearing one.
In the gospel of Matthew, Jesus answers the Pharisees’ question about which is the greatest commandment. The first he says is to love God with your whole self; the second is to love your neighbor as yourself. Therefore, if I truly believe that I am a Christian and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, but I fail to wear a face mask in public places, am I not in violation of the second commandment to love others as I love myself?
Please wear your masks. It may be uncomfortable, but it’s for the sake of others.
Gary G. Kozak
Johnstown
