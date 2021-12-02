Congress is pushing hard for massive new government spending and the taxes to pay for it. President Joe Biden assured us that anyone making less than $400,000 would not pay “one penny more” in new taxes.
During his very long tenure in Washington, Biden has never been accused of being overly honest, and this appears to be just one more example.
One of the new taxes planned is a major increase of tobacco taxes. It will add an extra $10 to a carton of cigarettes, $2 to each can of snuff, and nearly $.55 to each one-ounce bag of pipe tobacco.
Also, new taxes will be imposed on vaping products so that it will become just as expensive as smoking. Clearly, these taxes won’t cost you a penny. No, they’ll cost a lot more than that. Of course, not everyone uses tobacco, so other taxes are needed as well.
One will be a new tax on certain types of plastics. Since we all buy things made from (or wrapped in) plastic, this will be a hidden tax for everyone.
They are also negotiating a new carbon tax to add new taxes on gasoline, heating oil, propane and natural gas.
But Congress will also be giving some new tax breaks. For example, the cap on deductions for state and local taxes will be raised.
As a result, the people that need our help the most, the wealthy with very expensive homes, will save a bundle.
Sounds fair.
Daniel Capouellez
Mineral Point
Commented
