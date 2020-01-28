I am responding to the letters on Jan. 14 written by John Shaw, Richard Holsinger and Carl Concel.
Wealth in this country is somewhat luck; however, it’s more about work. We are all given the same 12 years of basic education. After that, it’s up to you. Politics are a way for people who are popular but not so bright to become wealthy. They are assisted by wealthy donors who have been lucky and smart. They then become wealthy. However, without rich people, millions of jobs would be lost. Yacht builders, golf course attendants and even lawn workers would no longer have jobs.
If Donald Trump is playing golf, he is working as many executives do while playing. He also donates his pay to worthy causes.
Trump is treated with disrespect by long-term partisan lawmakers who have become more powerful and wealthy by doing well for their rich lobbyists.
Term limits are good enough for the presidency, why not other branches?
As far as our former congressmen, you need only to look down Main Street in Johnstown – abandoned stores, steel mills and houses – to see the results. The only thing Johnstown has gotten is a faux economy based solely on the handouts of government contractors.
You only need one long-term vindictive lawmaker to destroy Johnstown by withholding government contracts – National Drug Intelligence Center, Marine base and cutbacks at CTC are examples.
Perhaps the statue downtown should be moved to Richland Township. That area seems to have benefited the most.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.