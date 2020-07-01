We have the right to breathe clean air.
When I bought my house it was in the city of Johnstown, not a campground. I believe as a taxpayer, I should have certain rights. The right to breathe fresh air, the right to open my windows without the house filling with smoke, the right to line dry my laundry without them smelling like wood fire, etc.
Two weeks ago a neighbor decided to remove his garage doors, cut them up and burn them. Really? I can only imagine the chemicals airborne that day.
God bless the people with asthma, COPD, allergies, etc. We will sit in our homes with the windows closed instead of enjoying a nice breeze just so you can have a fire ring in your little yard while polluting the entire neighborhood and worry that perhaps your carelessness may cause us to lose our homes or lives.
This matter needs addressed by the city and by the local fire departments as it is getting worse every day.
C.M. Falduto
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.