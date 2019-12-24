At this time of year, there should be joy in what President Donald Trump has done for our economy: low unemployment, jobs for those who want to work, the best time for women and minorities, energy independence, and the list goes on.
But bah humbug to those Democrats for doing nothing but spend our tax dollars on impeachment – the Adam Schiff circus and the Jerry Naddler sideshow is all that is important.
If you watched the circus and now the sideshow, it is really tiring.
• Nancy Pelosi said she prays for the president every night, but she and other Democrats are against school prayer.
Why?
• In 2016, before the election, the Democrats were saying it is time to change the Constitution for modern times. Now they are clinging to it, saying it’s all about the Constitution.
A great Indian chief said, “They speak with forked tongue.”
• Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, said in a speech that he grew up in an impoverished county in Ohio, and the community helped him become a great man and quarterback. His speech has raised $425,000 and counting for food pantries, and he didn’t kneel or protest – he just spoke.
The NFL should be watching.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
