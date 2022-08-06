Why are people persecuting Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson? I have never met the man, but it may be that he is trying to follow God’s rules – you know – the Ten Commandments, as well as loving all people no matter how sinful we are. God loves us, but He wants us to try and follow those 10 laws. No other laws are as powerful or important.
I love my children, but I have never condoned any bad choices they made. As parents, we should try to teach them to make choices in accordance with those Ten Commandments. But we all know we have sinned and are not perfect. God wants us to keep trying. He loves us, but there will be a reckoning when we die.
I think that’s where the world has gone wrong. We don’t expect the best from people. We accept mediocrity. We should always do our best, even if someone spits in our face. Jesus showed us the way.
Patricia Kelly
St. Benedict
