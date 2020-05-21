According to the 14th Amendment: “No state shall make or endorse any law.”
What right do any state or governors have to make or endorse any laws that go against the federal law of the 14th Amendment? No right.
This law of making people wear masks isn’t federally issued by our government.
Congress, not the states, has the power to oversee the general welfare of it’s people as Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution says. People are living in fear because of their state governors and the media twist everything around, including the U.S. Constitution.
If no one stands up for the U.S. Constitution, then they can just leave this great country and renounce their citizenship.
Don’t be another Benedict Arnold.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
