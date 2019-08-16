I am convinced that President Donald Trump is an agent of the Russian government, or at the very least indebted to Moscow for its services in 2016 and since then. The Russians have billions to spend to assist Trump and buy off many politicians. I think they can and do, through their operatives, threaten senators and congressmen with defeat in their next election if they do not comply with their directives.
This secret arrangement between Trump and Vladimir Putin is why Trump met with Putin privately, with no one but translators present. That’s why in 2016 Trump tried to set up a direct covert line to Putin. Also, it explains why so many people appointed by Trump to various high positions in government have ties to the Russian government. This whole situation is so bizarre that no work of fiction could top it.
Trump has a fervent desire to be a dictator. That is what his end game is. Eventually, his grand scheme is going to crack, and the country is going to go through a long and arduous period to sort it all out.
I predict Trump and many other people will end up going to jail for treason, and maybe worse.
Trump has demonstrated that, as in Germany, it can happen here; that our democracy is vulnerable, and we, the people, must protect it. The terrible realization that Americans must face is that the president of the United States is an enemy of democracy, an enemy of the people.
Nicholas Sempeti
Johnstown
