As one of the few Democrats who voted to eliminate straight-party voting in Pennsylvania, I am disappointed that Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill that would have ended the outdated practice.
Pennsylvania is one of only eight states that even allows straight-party voting.
The problem with straight-party voting is that it empowers the political bosses in both major parties – Democratic and Republican – to exert control for their own benefit, making their grip on the political process so tight that elected officials are afraid to compromise.
Meanwhile, the public is tired of politicians on both sides of the political spectrum constantly digging their heels in and refusing to work together.
When the party becomes more important than the individual person, the public’s voice is lost.
Running for elected office shouldn’t be any different than applying for any other job – an individual’s qualifications matter – not just an ‘R’ or a ‘D’ next to your name.
We should be electing the best person for the job, not electing a political party.
I’ve prided myself on always putting people before politics. I believe people should come first, and that bipartisanship is not a dirty word.
We need to work together to accomplish the greatest good for those who put us in office.
Ending straight-party voting would shift the emphasis to vote for the best person, not his or her party. And that’s a good thing.
So I ask, why did the governor veto the bill?
Rep. Frank Burns
East Taylor Township
