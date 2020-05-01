In the early ’70s, I worked at Bethlehem Steel Corp.’s open hearth. We made steel. Richard Nixon was president and one of the worst things he did – no, it wasn’t Watergate – was to make diplomatic ties to China.
I made comments to my coworkers and others that we will not have jobs very soon because the mills will be moving to China, taking away our jobs. They all laughed. I also observed that the Bethlehem parking lots were full of foreign motorcycles and cars.
It wasn’t too long after that that I did lose my job and we all know what happened after that.
China is and always has been a threat to our society. The COVID-19 has shown that it cannot be trusted. It is my opinion that this was a pre-emptive strike on our economy. We had the best job market in history and now we have 30 million out of work.
I hope lawmakers finally respond to our needs and stop buying from China and start making things in this country again. We cannot depend on communists to supply to us.
The city has room for a few factories now that the old ones are torn down, sold to China to make steel that we should be making.
If we were to go to war with China, we would have to borrow the money from them, and then buy the steel from them to build the bombs.
Sad.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
