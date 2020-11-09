Freedom isn’t free.
If human life isn’t worth enough that they can just snuff out who they want, when they want, then look out. We or our loved ones might be inconvenient some day.
Free stuff from the government gives them the freedom to dictate if and when you get health care, food, jobs, wages, education, freedom of speech, religion, self-defense, protection. No more Constitution or rights.
Say you go through the checkout at the grocery store. The cashier says you may not buy the doughnuts and soda because you’re diabetic. It showed up on your grocery card you swiped.
Socialism is government control. In some states, businesses are locked down or burned down.
Churches closed because of social distancing, but protests and riots are OK.
We need to return to God and worship him. God is love and merciful. Government is demanding and destructive. Less government and more freedom. He gave us this land and its freedom. Let’s honor and serve him.
Joy Rygel
Johnstown
