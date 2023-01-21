As the new year dawns and I begin representing Johnstown for the first time, my most fervent prayer is that openness, honesty and transparency will become actions and not just words, with community leaders from all spheres embracing this much-needed change.
Those experiencing my governing philosophy for the first time will discover what longtime constituents already know: I put people above party. I am an independent thinker controlled by no one – and I equally represent and work with everyone, be they Democrat, Republican, Independent, or even if they’re not registered to vote.
I also speak up for the entire com- munity, as the voice of people on all rungs of the social and economic ladders, not just those firmly ensconced at the top.
No one wants to see Cambria County prosper and move ahead more than I do. I’ll work diligently with anyone and everyone to achieve common goals for the greater good, because I’ve spent most of my adult life doing just that.
But what I won’t do is be seduced by the powerful, rich or well-connected to become “part of the team,” if that team does business in the backroom, embraces secrecy and silence over transparency, and treats the public as pawns in their chess game.
I find two things said by Benjamin Franklin, one of our nation’s founding fathers, to be fitting reminders for Cambria’s leaders as we embark on 2023: “Half a truth is often a great lie” and “Well done is better than well said.”
State Rep. Frank Burns
72nd Legislative District
