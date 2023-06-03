Look at the state of the world. Now look at your own condition – physically, financially, emotionally, spiritually or mentally.
You can know with full assurance that it is no conspiracy theory that the devil has been intentional in his plans to steal, kill and destroy. That truth is evident.
But know this and be reassured beyond a shadow of a doubt – God has been and still is intentional in his plans to deliver you.
In Psalm 103:19: “The Lord has prepared his throne in the heavens; and his kingdom rules over all. All means all. Those who are his can rejoice knowing that no weapon formed against them will prosper because God has given us this promise and he is a God who cannot lie.”
Why then, does God permit evil? What if it were only to reveal his great power to deliver you from it? Can you rejoice in the Lord’s deliverance if there is never anything you need to be delivered from?
Why would He plan to reveal his glory in this way instead of just preventing Satan from touching our lives? Because spiritual warfare causes us to see God as he is, and causes us to see ourselves as we are, and that we need him desperately above all things.
Above all things is his rightful place, and all we are is a testament to his grace.
The Lord says to you, “Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies a footstool for your feet.” (Psalm 110:1)
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
