A group with a cause had some participants become criminals when they stormed the Capitol, much like BLM and Antifa had a cause and some of them became criminals when they damaged cities. Maybe some capitol stormer’s mistakenly thought Kamala Harris would raise money to bail them out, too.
Democrats, to distract from their hypocrisy, propose free college.
Education is an investment and primarily benefit the person that receives that education. Why would taxpayers foot the bill? Our society as a whole does not benefit from anyone’s theater degree. I suppose being animated and singing while making my sandwich would be somewhat entertaining. You can’t expect to be successful with a degree that’s as worthless as a Pennsylvania Supreme Court opinion, unless you are David Wecht looking for a federal judge appointment.
Most large companies don’t require degrees anymore. Companies train employees at no cost in months and don’t force classes on learning things they will never use again. Professional occupations of course still would require post-secondary education.
What we need are college loans with no interest and no taxpayer funding of universities if they have billions in endowments. Graduate and pay your loan back.
If you don’t make payments it becomes a payroll garnishment, assuming you have a job, with interest, which is much like getting a job and paying it back anyway.
This will require a lot of thought as to whether a certain degree is an investment or a scam.
Jim Vasilko
Richland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.