Abortion is an actual physical assault on the human being that results in death.
That is why any and all mature, responsible individuals should be concerned about the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolten of January 1973.
In the first case, the majority opinion was written by Judge Harry Blackmun.
The court, at that time, would not determine whether the pre-born child, even in its earliest phase, is a person or not and that if it was determined to be a person, that determination would negate their entire ruling.
It is a scientific fact that at conception the fertilized egg is living. It is human and unique proven by its DNA and is the very way we all started our lives.
If you consider yourself a person, then the life inside the womb is a person.
Abortion is taking of a life at that person’s earliest stage of life. It is an abomination and should be made illegal.
The erroneous ruling of 1973 has cost the lives of more than 63 million people in the United States to date.
We must stop this grave injustice now.
The right to life is included in the Declaration of Independence.
Ann E. Poole
Ebensburg
