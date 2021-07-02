Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.