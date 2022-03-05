I just want to add to and agree with Stan Carrier’s letter “Learn from history, not repeat it” on Feb. 14.
Death and taxes are the only guarantees in life. World War II, the war to end all wars – the only thing men have learned from past battles is how to build more destructive ways to kill each other. Men have been killing each other ever since we crawled out of caves.
We built better weapons because we know who our enemies are – chipped from stone to nuclear bombs. It would be naive to think that nuclear weapons won’t be used in the next world war, since so many countries now have them.
Just look at our history: Countries constantly conquering each other in Europe.
Then, when this new world was discovered, we brought the conquering attitude here. We fought Indians, the Spanish, the British, the French, the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.
In the 1800s, you couldn’t go to town without running into some gunslinger wanting to put another notch on his gun.
In the roaring 1920s and 1930s, the gangsters were creating hell. Today, crime is rampant.
Now on the news, someone in New York is pushing for more gun laws.
She said: “All we want is to be safe.”
My answer is, “When have we ever been safe?” I would definitely tell this person to buy a gun and sleep with it. This is what I’ve done. History tells me that man will never change.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
