I remember reading “Americans need each other, and a house divided, no matter the color of its occupants, is still divided.” When divided, we all fall.
People are so caught up in celebrating diversity that they neglect their commonality. This is not a good thing. We have more in common than we have apart.
Pray then that the looting, violence and burning stops, so that we can light the flame beneath our great American melting pot.
Mary Lou Walker
Johnstown
