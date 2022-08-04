In regards to a Readers’ Forum letter about electing those who represent the people. I strongly disagree.
Former President Donald Trump lied his way through four years of stupidity.
Remember when COVID-19 hit, and he suggested injecting Clorox or inserting light into the human body to kill the virus?
People who have no concerns for our country or the freedoms we have enjoyed all those years and blindly follow him are ridiculous.
What if Trump would have succeeded in the Jan. 6 coup with all the trash he summoned there to make him president illegally? He doesn’t want to be president of a free country, he wants to be a dictator like Vladimir Putin.
Don’t try to tell us how to think, we know better.
Patricia Fabert
Northern Cambria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.