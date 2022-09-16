Student debt relief burdens the vast majority. People must live within their means, not hoping for government vote-buying handouts.
Congress makes budget decisions, not the president. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget states the plan will increase the national debt by $440 to $600 billion over 10 years. Only 20% of Americans have student debt (ProCon.org); is it fair to tax the other 80% for it?
Debt relief will reward the rich more than the poor. The Brookings Institute notes 90% of children from the highest-income families attended college by age 22 versus 35% from the lowest-income families, and that bachelor’s degree workers earn $500,000 more during their careers than those with high school diplomas.
Brookings also estimates advanced degree borrowers hold 56% of student loan debt and typically make two to three times as much over a lifetime than those without a degree. Canceling student debt also rewards those who make poor college choices.
A teaching degree through Clarion University costs $24,000 per academic year, whereas others choose Juniata College, which charges $43,000 per year more.
The U.S. already has numerous methods for obtaining student debt relief such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for government and not-for-profit employees.
AmeriCorps and military service members can get up to 100% loan forgiveness, while some teachers, nurses, doctors and lawyers are also eligible for loan relief.
We the people, don’t need another unfair government handout.
Robert Mahood
Johnstown
