I finally understand what Mom meant by “once a Catholic, always a Catholic.”
Whether you never go to church again; whether you spend the rest of your days Catholic bashing; whether you convert to another religion; whether you proclaim yourself an atheist; or whether you do charitable works or horrible crimes. No matter the whether, the gifts of the spirit are not returnable nor can you take baptism back.
The part that really counts is not how many times you go to Mass or where you belong or how much you give or what name you call God, but the way you live.
A real soldier of Christ goes to battle for their brothers – and by brothers I don’t just mean Catholics being persecuted for their faith or unborn babies – but the little “c” kind, which is the part of Catholic I still believe in and the part that has allowed an often less then holy church to survive itself.
The part that means universal not Roman and the part that means we are all brothers and when you hate or disrespect or harm any fellow human you are messing with one of God’s kids now.
Like any parent, I don’t think he takes that lightly and worse yet if you are doing it in his name there is gonna be heck to pay. I think we could all use a little more wisdom, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and fear of the Lord about now in this country.
Myself included.
Susan Novak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.