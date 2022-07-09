Pennsylvania has the fastest rising crime rate of all the northeast states according to a recent report. Johnstown has twice as many homicides this year as compared to all of last year. This alarming increase in crime is true for many communities across the country.
Our country is headed in the wrong direction, and we can’t have our next U.S. Senator scheming with President Joe Biden to push radical left-wing policies that endanger our communities further.
Sadly, lifelong politician John Fetterman advocated for the release of one-third of Pennsylvania’s inmate population and has even called for the minimum sentence of some convicted killers to be lowered. These extremist views are out of line with our values and wrong for Pennsylvania.
We cannot give Washington the opportunity to get it wrong again when it comes to the safety of our loved ones.
We need a commonsense thinker and a bold leader such as Dr. Mehmet Oz who will vote to protect our communities, support the fundamental rule of law, and find common ground in the U.S. Senate to ensure liberty, safety and justice for all.
W. John Pudliner
Johnstown
