In review of 2021, COVID and climate concerns, severe storms, political upheaval, lawlessness, violence and intolerance have predominated our conversations.
A lot was said about it, but very little or nothing gained as far as remedy to any of it. While in the midst of all this political, scientific and media-fear mongering, the greatest evil goes unnoticed slivering in the background as it always does.
Rejoicing in all the misery and helplessness of those who tremble in fear.
Trembling because they have no source of confidence, no source of hope and unable to rejoice in anything.
Our nation/world is in the midst of a psycho/spiritual crisis because we are all caught up in this devouring conversation of fear, feeding the evils within us with caviar.
Will we ever wake up?
Wake up and know that we don’t and can’t control the weather, nor the natural disasters, nor remove that evil nature within us. But God can and he will bring them all to no effect, if you will put your trust in him and believe.
Let Christ cancel out your fears and fill you with hope. Join the conversations of the angels who brought good tidings of great joy to all people. That’s what Jesus came and died for. (John 3:16)
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
