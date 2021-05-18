On April 28, President Joe Biden gave his first address to the joint session of Congress. Talk about gas lighting. One of the biggest problems about his and the Democrat’s dreams is that they want corporations to pay a fair share.
Who will ultimately pay that fair share?
Us, all consumers. It will result in higher consumer prices. That’s if they decide to stay in the country.
Ford Motors already announced it will be making the e150 truck line in Mexico, after President Donald Trump got them to stay in Ohio. Dreaming to have wind and solar made in the U.S.
His quote, “No reason why blades can’t be made in Pittsburgh and not China!” is laughable. They were, except, it was in Ebensburg and as soon as the subsidies went away, so did they.
We also lost billions with Solendra under Barack Obama, so good luck with those dreams and a new green deal.
China will take over this country by buying the massive trillions in debt.
We cannot continue to give free, free, free and remain a free nation.
Higher taxes on retirement accounts and capital gains will take hard-earned money from every day people, not just
the rich – free, free, free will just make poor people more dependent on government and ruin any incentive
to do better.
It has already affected small businesses, making them compete with the feds and governors on job openings, opting to stay on unemployment, instead of taking a job.
When nations can destroy the world with one nuclear bomb, why are we worried about climate change? Working toward world peace might be another option.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.