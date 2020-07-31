The U.S. failed to learn from the SARS epidemic. In contrast, South Korea and Taiwan learned, prepared and acted aggressively to extinguish small COVID fires.
In mid-February, South Korea and the U.S. had about the same number cases.
Two weeks later, South Korea’s daily cases spiked at 909, but with aggressive action, masks, testing, social tracing and isolation, South Korea stopped the spread in its tracks. On July 20, South Korea had 296 deaths and Taiwan had only seven.
The U.S. leads the world: 3,774,769 cases and 140,563 deaths. (John Hopkins)
The president has focused on the economy and his political standing. Rather than extinguishing small fires, the U.S. waited until the forest was ablaze. The president is not the only one to blame, but he consistently makes false or misleading statements: “The coronavirus is under control … stock market starting to look good to me” (Feb. 24); “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away” (Feb. 25); “Virus will disappear” (July 19). The president claimed 99% of those who tested positive are not harmed. (July 4) But 4% have died.
Inconsistent messaging has not helped – announcing everyone should wear masks, but “I’m not going to.” He denies responsibility, ignores science, distorts facts and blames others – cutting funding to World Health Organization. Recently, even blaming Dr. Anthony Fauci. Incredibly, our country that could put a man on the moon has swab shortages.
We can learn from other countries. We can do better. We can work together.
Dr. Paul Lehman
Boswell
