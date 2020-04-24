Before many of you were born – we had a world crisis on our hands. It was called World War II. As a nation, how did we respond? We accepted the shortage of many products. We had rationing and issued coupons to obtain certain items.
We grew a victory garden and did a lot of canning. We cared for those around us who had either a husband, son or other family member dying to allow us to keep our freedom. We survived.
Today, we have another world crisis.
Not a human enemy that one can see, but an invisibly enemy that strikes anywhere, anytime, anyplace. We have no weapons to defend ourselves. As a nation, how do we respond?
First, we give thanks that we live in the most wonderful nation in the world. We accept restrictive conditions as a nation.
We individually accept things such as staying at home, maintaining space from others when we have a need to venture out, giving thanks to God for those in the medical profession, police, firefighters, truck drivers, utility workers, store employees, restaurant staffs, good neighbors and millions of volunteers in all facets of our lives.
With patience, trust that our government will be non-partisan for the common welfare, take care of folks around us who need our help, have a renewed understanding of all of the wonderful freedoms we have, feel the joy in helping those in need and ask God to guide us.
We shall overcome.
John Soldo
Flinton
