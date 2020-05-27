The population of the United States is estimated to be around 330 million people. At the time of this writing, the death count is around 80,000. God forbid in the worse case, 1 or 2 million people die from it. That still leaves 328 million people who need to work, pay their bills, raise their families, continue on with their lives.
We can take steps to be safe and still operate as we have to stay employed, keep our businesses open and not send people and businesses into closings or bankruptcies. I truly believe this virus is being used as a political tool in a lot of states to run roughshod over citizens’ rights.
I know some people will disagree, but look at some of the states such as Michigan or California. Some of the rulings by the governors are extremely restrictive.
They advocate letting criminals out of jail on one hand and want to jail or fine citizens for not wearing face masks or having too many people at gatherings.
Our state of Pennsylvania doesn’t have a plan in place to go from yellow to green phase, they are still discussing it, so the website says. I don’t believe it is a coincidence that the most restrictive states are run by Democratic governors. They want to string this out until next year if we let them.
Enough is enough.
Any man who trades freedom for safety deserves neither.
Dan Staller
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.