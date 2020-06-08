Two timely articles appeared June 1 in The Tribune-Democrat: David Hurst’s report on Geroy Simon and Ted Anthony’s “Echoes of 1968, and other American years.”
Always, in the first week of June, I prayerfully remember RFK’s assassination and still feel the unutterable sadness of knowing his presidency was lost to us.
In all the years since, when something awful happens in my country, I tend to trace the series of events until I get back to RFK in Los Angeles and think of what might have been. Simon’s words resonate, “It takes a hit on your soul.”
I continue to read about Bobby Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King, too, grateful for each new offering by historians, family and friends, because it keeps the little light of hope flickering in my soul. They called us to change and greatness.
Many of us remember when Kennedy went to inner-city Indianapolis, against advice, and had to announce the murder of King. With poetry and strength of character, and in the presence of angels, he helped keep the peace in that city, as the rest of the country became “a volcano finally erupting after years of simmering.”
Each one of us must help heal the world. If we live by love, by concern for each other and work hard to overcome self-centeredness (yes, it’s work), perhaps a reader of The Tribune-Democrat, 50 years in the future and in the first week of June, won’t be pausing to weep over the headline, “Echoes of 2020.”
Shanda Buterbaugh
Cherry Tree
