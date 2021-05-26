Let’s talk about Bill Ketter’s column on April 21. Why does The Tribune-Democrat keep putting articles like this in the paper when it goes against our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, and when the Supreme Court states that we have the right to keep and bear arms.
I’ll start by saying that “we the people” are the militia of this country. We threw down our plows and grabbed our muskets to fight the tyrants.
And I must add that the tyrants
were also only using muskets. Back in
the 1700s, there were a lot of things
that we didn’t have that we have here today.
Today, we have automatic weapons.
The tyrants of today wouldn’t be carrying muskets. I remember seeing it on TV, a Chinese student being run over by a tank by the Chinese military for protesting. Ketter states that our founding fathers could never have imagined the tragedies of today.
I say that they did by including the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution and by adding the Second Amendment to it.
Why else would they have done it?
Ketter mentions the NRA, which by the way, has both Republicans and Democrats as members, and fights for our right to keep and bear arms. What I imagine is that not everyone in our U.S. Congress is brain dead.
Another Civil War? It could happen.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
