Response to Readers Forum letter “U.S. always stood for freedom” by Jim Wright on Aug. 30:
“I cannot and will not stand still for premise the government will make all decisions and that I must kowtow or bow down to communism.”
We are not a communist country – at least, not for now. In a representative democracy the Constitution empowers the government, and its representatives to defend and support the Constitution.
In doing so, laws are, in theory, passed to protect every American from harm, each other and those who would take advantage of them, and provide for the common defense and well-being.
While some laws may see punitive to some, they were passed as the result of people who have violated others.
If following the laws is kowtowing, it’s much better than the wild west of the past where you shoot first and ask questions later.
If you are looking for communist activity, you should look at the GOP, not Democrats. Republicans have been undermining our government for decades by claiming the government is corrupt, taking away your freedoms and rights.
All the while they are claiming conspiracy and witch hunts against them, packing our federal court system with likeminded judges to stop laws to protect your rights, attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol and attempting to block a full investigation of the incident.
Guilt must run deep within.
On Jan. 6, America came very close to becoming a real Communist Country.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.