An aspiring historian could do well to write an account of America’s past 70 years, which must be among the most dynamic, exciting and tempestuous periods ever.
Here’s a trip down memory lane: the Cold War, the nuclear age, the military industrial complex, the middle class, suburbia, polio, television, the transistor, computerization, rock ’n’ roll, the folk movement, Beat, the space age, Camelot, assassinations, The Beatles, psychedelia, hippies, Vietnam, civil rights, protest, Woodstock, Watergate, dumbing down, religious extremism, cults, drug culture, disco, Gen X, the New Wave, yuppies, consumerism, the internet, robotics, MTV, millennium, 9-11, economic meltdown, climate change, Obama, LGBTQ, Trump, social media, gun madness, authoritarianism, pandemic – and others.
We could all do well to step back, take the proverbial deep breath, and consider what this momentary national spasm of frenzy, squabble and division has done to us. But we won’t. We are not equipped, educationally or temperamentally, to ponder this history and measure its effects, which have assaulted us with overwhelming acceleration.
The effect is that we are losing our humanity. In many ways, we are victims of our own success, mistaking license for liberty, seduced by artificial intelligence, political factionalism and the fatal indifference of those who choose to be subjects to a demagogue and tyrant rather than citizens of a democracy.
I urge all educators to restore the humanities, in all forms, to the K-12 curriculum, on equal, if not better footing than math and science, which are important, but only necessary. The humanities are vital.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
