We were warned. We called it a hoax.
We called it a conspiracy. We called it inconvenient. We called news too negative. We wanted entertained, not educated. We wanted bread, not warnings.
We would not listen. Even to experts.
We played the blame game. We played online games.
We complained of being bored instead of being proactive. We blamed Barack Obama instead of our own behavior. Or the people in power now. We read memes instead of CDC warnings. We mocked the media. We went out anyway.
We said it won’t affect me. It will be better by Easter. Not here. Not us. Not me. We filled our parks and played instead of staying home. Now, our hospitals are filled. While we worried about running out of toilet paper, doctors worried about running out of personal protective equipment.
We made how-to videos, but have no clue how to bury our brothers. Or explain to our children why so many bodies. Here at home, where we thought ourselves safe, now we are worried, when it’s too late. We are now left to witness and live with the consequences of our denial and selfishness.
A little too late, America.
Susan Novak
Johnstown
