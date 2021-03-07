To address Wayne Lear’s Readers’ Forum letter on Feb. 20, “Oppose firearms bill,” which I do.
This is exactly what’s wrong with our system of voting. We elect people on campaign promises and their political party.
They say they are Democrats, take an oath to defend our U.S. Constitution or state Constitutions, and once they infiltrate our system of government they start their dirty work. They are socialists. They are traders to the oath they took.
They need to be kicked out, in my opinion.
In order for a bill such as HR1 to be passed our Constitution would have to be ripped up.
I knew it would be just a matter of time before the far left Democrats would start pushing their agenda against our right to keep and bear arms.
I can’t help thinking that this is why our founders added the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights, to remove tyrants who’ve taken over our White House by deception.
These people calling themselves Democrats have taken over the House, the Senate and the presidency. We’re getting close to a dictatorship.
My dad was a Democrat. He would never have voted for what’s going on. I expect there will be a lot more letters on this subject.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
