We are all one. Only egos, beliefs, fears and experiences separate us. Wisdom is what it takes to understand we are all one. Love is what it feels like and compassion is what it acts like.
In a blink of an eye, we could have been born into any race, with any face, in any place. Two weeks ago, we were going to sacrifice the immune deficient and elderly for a haircut, and now America is fighting over “Black Lives,” “Blue Lives” and “All Lives.”
The idea that individuals have to clarify any lives matter is concerning enough, isn’t it? I don’t condone rioting, violence and looting, but the peaceful protests we currently seek are the same protests that occurred and caused an uproar.
MLK once said, “A riot is the language of the unknown.” I ask everyone one simple question: If protesting peacefully does not work and rioting/looting does not work, what is the solution? A large percentage of Americans are ignorant and ignorance is always afraid of change. We think we see the world as it is, when in fact we see the world as we are.
Years ago, my professor quoted Helen Keller saying, “All the world is full of suffering but it is also full of overcoming.”
To overcome we must learn, but to learn we must overcome. Americans confuse ignorance for knowledge and opinions for facts. Americans are better than this, so let’s be better than this. Much love to all.
Ryan Michaels, Psychic Medium
Beaverdale
