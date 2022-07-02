In response to David Camblin’s letter on June 22 (“Elect those who represent the people”), as an independent voter, the Jan. 6 hearings are bringing to the forefront just how bad the (Donald) Trump administration was.
Trump didn’t care about the country or the Constitution. All he wanted was power at any cost. I agree that the economy is in a downward spiral. Even his daughter agrees the election was valid.
Look at the people that pushed the big lie asking for pardons: Mo Brooks, R-Ala.; Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; and Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry, 10th District. If they did nothing wrong, why ask for a pardon? If I were to go to a Republican fundraiser, the only question I would ask, “Are you in lock step with Trump and his agenda?” If any answer yes, you lost my vote. We are at a crossroads for our democracy.
As for AR-15s, why are they even available? I’m not against guns or the Second Amendment. I own a few guns. Some for self-protection and some for hunting. When I joined the military, I took an oath to defend America and the Constitution against all adversaries foreign and domestic.
As for President Joe Biden, I’m not really thrilled with his administration. If the Democrats can’t come up with a better candidate in 2024, the Republicans are a lock. Lets hope the Jan. 6 hearings bring everything to light to see how close we came to losing our democracy and freedoms.
