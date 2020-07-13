I wish to respond to the “Trump haters should focus on social issues" commentary.
The hatred, name calling and generalized labeling suggested seems to forget that America is a democracy whose Constitution allows its citizens the opportunity of free speech and ultimately diverging views.
These legal guarantees are independent of our own individual views and opinions.
In addition, some seem to conveniently forget that the actions of elected officials are held to a standard of accountability.
This accountability must always be exercised in the interests of protecting and preserving a democratic form of government. All of this is not personal; it’s how our form of government was designed to work.
In my most humble opinion, making all of it personal overlooks the requirements of a free nation and its intended form of elected government. Shouldn’t we be able to debate and disagree on the individual actions of our elected officials without personalizing it, having such intense hatred and belittling those who think and feel differently?
Maybe it’s this kind of behavior that’s really the fundamental problem in our society today. It seems some have lost the ability to recognize we should be thankful that our differences exist because we are only focused on proving to others that our individual views and attitudes are all that should matter.
Art DiLoreto
Somerset
