Despite President Joe Biden’s senior moments, not uncommon in an octogenarian, his otherwise normal adult behavior reminds us of why he was elected.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized for not meeting with Biden to view the damage from Hurricane Idalia, rather than joining the chorus, Biden graciously said, “He may have had other reasons. But he did help us plan this (visit).”
When Sen. Mitch McConnell was attacked for not resigning after his recent freeze-ups on camera, Biden compassionately supported McConnell by calling him a friend and pointing out that he’s recovering from a concussion, which might be the cause of the incidents.
Ignoring complaints about his delayed visit to a disaster site, planned so as not to interfere with recovery, Biden did something more helpful. He requested that Congress adequately fund FEMA.
Biden has policies detested by many voters, but he is a gracious statesman and a positive role model for children.
Our next president should have these attributes.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.