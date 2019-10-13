What in the world is Satan doing to the family unit today? What mindset have we adopted that has created so much division and disharmony in our homes and communities?
Have we forgotten that we cannot function properly outside of interdependent relationships, and because of that, we each have corresponding moral obligations that transcend our individual desires and choices?
Modern moral perspectives have overemphasized individual liberty, abstract ethical principles and the idea that moral obligation is limited to formal legal agreements.
What chaos such perspectives have created. It is not enough to require only that human beings operate as detached selves pursuing self-interests.
As human beings, we are moral agents who exist in embedded networks of attachment that make valid moral claims upon us.
No child contracts to be born a member of a family. No one gives informed consent to be a member of Earth’s ecosystem.
Yet we have moral obligations to our families, our communities and to protect the Earth’s environment for future generations.
Parents have moral obligations to their children and grandchildren because they play a special role in supporting them, a role that exists because of a unique irreversible connection between the generations.
Children and grandchildren have a moral obligation to honor their parents and grandparents and contribute to their needs.
If we disregard this connection and believe that we are here to be islands living unto ourselves, for ourselves, we will see more disconnection and depravity in our society than we could ever imagine.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
