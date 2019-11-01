In an email from 2016, Warren Buffett proposed the Congressional Reform Act.
Sounds like a good idea to me.
• No tenure/no pension. A member of Congress collects a salary while in office, but no pay when they are out of office.
• All members of Congress – past, present or future – participate in Social Security.
• All funds in the congressional retirement fund moves to the Social Security system immediately, all future funds flow into the Social Security system, and Congress participates with the American people. It may not be used for any other purpose.
• Members of Congress can purchase their own retirement plans, just as all Americans do.
• Members of Congress will no longer vote themselves a pay raise. Congressional pay will rise by the lower of CPI or 3%.
• Members of Congress will lose their current health care system and will participate in the same health care system as the American people.
• Members of Congress will equally abide by all the laws they impose on the American people.
• All contracts with past and present congressmen/women are void effective immediately.
The American people did not make these contracts. Members of Congress made all these contracts for themselves.
The Founding Fathers envisioned a citizen legislature, so ours should serve their term(s), then go home and go back to work.
I would add to this list the increasingly critical need for term limits. This is how we can fix Congress. The problem with political jokes is they get elected.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
