I opened my Sunday paper, minus the coupons the out-of-town papers have, and for the second time now – out fell a “magazine” with all the obituaries for the last month or so.

As a senior, I am becoming less and less able to continue to afford the paper and can’t help but wonder why, at a time when readership continues to decline due to cost, you would waste the money for what I see as double the effort to publish death notices again?

This can’t be a cheap production and as far as I’m concerned, it will end up in the bottom of a pet cage as a liner.

You would sell a lot more Sunday papers with coupons people need vs. being reminded again a loved one has passed.

Pamela Renowden

Johnstown

