I opened my Sunday paper, minus the coupons the out-of-town papers have, and for the second time now – out fell a “magazine” with all the obituaries for the last month or so.
As a senior, I am becoming less and less able to continue to afford the paper and can’t help but wonder why, at a time when readership continues to decline due to cost, you would waste the money for what I see as double the effort to publish death notices again?
This can’t be a cheap production and as far as I’m concerned, it will end up in the bottom of a pet cage as a liner.
You would sell a lot more Sunday papers with coupons people need vs. being reminded again a loved one has passed.
Pamela Renowden
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.