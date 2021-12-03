On Dec. 3, 1963, Look magazine published an article “Seventeen States Vote to Destroy Democracy as We Know It.”
From July 1962 to August 1963, a coalition of 17 conservative mostly rural states was formed out of the southern state officials and the council of state governments.
They formed in opposition to the historic Supreme Court decision in Baker v. Carr, which held that apportionment of state legislative districts could be scrutinized by federal courts and have the effect of reapportioning state legislators out of their seats.
Their goal was to hold a constitutional convention to amend the Constitution with three articles.
• Amendment I: State legislatures would have the power to amend the U.S. Constitution undeterred by the Congress.
• Amendment II: State courts could get full and final jurisdiction over the apportionment of state legislative districts. (gerrymandering)
• Amendment III: A court, composed of the 50 states’ chief justices would get the authority to overrule certain
decisions of the United States Supreme Court.
This led to the 1965 Voting Rights Act that provided, in part, for the Federal Courts having oversight of state appointments (gerrymandering) for creating equal representation of various groups.
This act stood until 2006, when the Supreme Court struck down two provisions of the act: federal courts would no longer have oversight over redistricting and allowing unlimited contributions to candidates.
This unleashed concerted efforts by conservative states to create districts where a party selects voters and voters do not select candidates. (gerrymandering)
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
