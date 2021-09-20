Each month brings a different subject of awareness. Sadly, September is Children’s Cancer Awareness. Through the Johnstown Walk of Hope, we have created a sub-fund called Children are Precious. This fund financially assists families who have a child with a cancer diagnosis. We cover overdue medical/household bills and provide gift cards that help with travel expenses for the repeated trips to Pittsburgh or Philadelphia for treatment.
In the past five years, more than $18,179.00 has supported 17 local families whose children range in age 6 months to 16 years. JWOH’s mission is to financially help with immediate needs so patients and parents can focus on staying strong and getting well.
If you are in need or know of a family who needs this support, email johnstownwalkofhope@gmail.com for an application.
Donations to Children are Precious are accepted at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies or at cfalleghenies.org.
These families express how grateful they are for the support at their time of need and often pay it forward to the next family.
Marlene Singer
Johnstown Walk of Hope coordinator
