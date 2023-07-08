In the beginning, God created man. In the end, man made himself a god and created a mess. This is the moral madness that’s descended upon our nation, and it all reminds me of the Biblical account of King Nebuchadnezzar. His pride became his insanity, and it eventually drove him into the fields to dwell like a beast.
He saw himself so large and God so small, and his sanity returned only when he began to see God as all and himself as nothing.
Humility and sound reasoning should always go together.
Men in positions of so-called power are, in reality, positioning themselves to fulfill the prophecy that clearly states, “Every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus is Lord.”
Those who have marked themselves by acute self-importance and delusions of moral grandeur await a return to spiritual sanity that only God can bring about.
When we see the president stumbling about, slurring his words, saying things that make absolutely no sense, we are inclined to attribute it to old age when, in reality, it points to an alarming spiritual decline. He upholds abortion, praises public displays of homosexuality and defines transgenderism as courageous.
King Nebuchadnezzar finally learned that those who walk in pride, God is able to abase, and I’m certain that day is coming with terrible haste.
In Zephaniah 1:14-14: “The great day of the Lord is near, and it hastens greatly, even the voice of the day of the Lord: the mighty man shall cry bitterly.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.