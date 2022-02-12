The Bible warns of false prophecy such as Christ’s second coming will usher in a new millennial on Earth where everyone will be converted and peace will reign on Earth.
Scriptures say when Christ comes, all the tribes shall mourn on Earth for not being ready and rejecting God’s warning. (Matthew 24:30-31)
Christ says his own followers will not be keeping his law, which represents his will and very character. Jesus tells them, “I don’t know you. Depart from me, ye workers of iniquity. (Matthew 7:21-23) Every kingdom has laws which need to be followed, including the kingdom of heaven in God’s commandments. (John 14:15)
Many Christians look to God as a celestial Santa Claus looking for financial prosperity, gifts, wishes, favors, desires, all while trampling on Christ’s holy law. The Bibles and the church are in its falling-away period, where few conversions are genuine and God will soon reveal the man of sin, the son of perdition, to the world. (2 Thessalonians 2:3-13)
We will need more than blessings from above. Those who walk in Jesus’ footsteps will experience afflictions, fiery trials and persecution will follow.
Christ’s believers like his early disciples. (1 Peter 4:12-19)
Christ says, “Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you speaking evil falsely against you for my name’s sake. Great will be your reward in heaven.” (Romans 8:24-39) If our faith is not grounded in Christ and truth of his word, we will be deceived.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.