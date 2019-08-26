Bravo to Bernard J. Mroczka (July 31, “Take care of our own, not illegals”) for writing what I feel a majority of Americans feel.
Our brave veterans are homeless and living on the streets and the Democrats are worried about the illegal immigrants.
We have homeless men, women and children living in uninhabitable places,
places that we can’t even imagine in America and the Democrats are worrying about the illegal immigrants.
Wake up people. We have Americans and veterans in need, they need taken care of first.
We send money to these countries, it makes me wonder where the money that America sends is going?
If these countries were investing in their citizens they wouldn’t want to come to American, the greatest place on Earth.
Cheryl Robson
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.