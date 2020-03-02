To smoke or not to smoke, that is the question.
Since we nonsmokers take fewer breaks and fewer days off work since we tend to be healthier, it’s only fair that we should make more money than our counterparts.
One example is I work at an upscale restaurant in Ebensburg. Those employees who smoke must put on their coats and exit the building in order to inject nicotine in their bloodstreams.
My boss is constantly saying in the future he is not hiring anyone who smokes as it takes time away from their responsibilities.
Do you want to see your kids or your grandkids grow up? A good friend of mine used to smoke ... then one of his lungs collapsed and then he woke up and no longer smokes. I admit it must be extremely difficult to forgo the injection of nicotine, but if you set your goal high, you can surely make the team.
Now don’t blame the tobacco companies as you were the person who chose to smoke.
So wake up my friends, stop smoking, get help and soon your food will taste great and your clothes won’t smell. I was 16, my brother 14 and my sister 12 when my dad had a stroke, lingered in a hospital for a few months and died. Unfiltered Camel cigarettes were his method of death, which clogged up his lungs. It was extremely sad to all who knew my dad.
Terry Shuler
Nanty Glo
