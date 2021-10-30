An editorial on Oct. 14 calls GOP legislators “ignoble” for opposing an increase in the minimum wage. The legislators claim it will increase unemployment, but Nobel prize-winning economist David Card and colleague Alan Krueger proved otherwise.
Except they didn’t. The Card/Krueger study was just one of many over the years, the preponderance of which verify that raising the minimum wage has negative employment consequences.
Indeed, other researchers specifically revisited Card and Krueger’s study of employment in fast food stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the 1990s, when New Jersey raised its minimum wage but Pennsylvania did not. Instead of telephone interviews that Card and Krueger used, they examined actual employment records and arrived at the common sense result.
Most businesses don’t have large profit margins. If labor costs are pushed up, and if increasing prices means losing customers, they either find a way to survive with less labor or possibly go out of business.
Either way, jobs are lost.
Why is this important? Because the negative effects tend to fall on young, inexperienced people with few skills trying to get a start in the job market. A skilled, experienced worker capable of earning $40 an hour is unlikely to be affected if the minimum wage increases from $7.50 to $15.
If Card’s Nobel is exploited successfully in the political push for a higher minimum wage, the people hurt most will be those the policy is (supposedly) intended to help. They can thank left-wing collectivist propagandists and economically ignorant media professionals.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
