The COVID pandemic has prevented the Windber Area Community Kitchen from putting on the Red Rose Ball, its annual fundraiser, this year.
WACK is a nonprofit organization serving Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties home-cooked meals with compassion since 2009. Alleviating hunger and loneliness is the heart of our mission in serving others.
We want to thank our sponsors for their past support, which has helped us to continue serving the community in spite of the pandemic.
Because the needs are ongoing, we invite you to share in the spirit of the Red Rose Ball this year.
We look forward to seeing you at next year’s live event.
Dr. Violette C. Eash
Board Chairwoman of Windber Area Community Kitchen
