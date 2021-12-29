Regarding Larry Kupchella’s Readers’ Forum letter on Dec. 18, “Children are watching and learning,” our town has many beautiful decorations celebrating the true meaning of Christmas, the season of light and love.
However, vulgar banners are displayed near school bus stops, probably in many towns. Children pass these areas each day. What a sad way to “decorate” a home, especially at this time of year.
What are the children seeing and learning? It is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the king of love and peace. Let your light shine now and forever for the sake of the children. “Blessed are the peacemakers. They shall be called children of God.”
A blessed Christmas to all!
Anita Krupa
Jerome
