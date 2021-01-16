When I first voted I was excited and was talking to my grandmother about it.
She told me about voting in the old country (early 1900s in Poland). She went with her father when he went in to vote.
She was a small child at that time. She explained that only men who owned land could vote. No women voted.
They went into a booth made of a wooden frame with white sheets nailed to the framework as walls. At that time, Poland was a free country.
When they went into the voting booth, a man with a rifle went into the booth with them.
She described the gun as looking like the ones men used for deer hunting. I asked why the man carried the gun. She explained that if the vote was not proper the gunman would open the rear of the booth curtain and escort the voter out.
She then shook slightly and said, “There would be a gunshot, and the voting man would never be seen again.”
I was taught that voting is what makes America a free country. It saddens me to think that there is a possibly that the vote was altered. This is an affront to the existence of the free nation.
Some use the terminology fraud and treason describing what happened.
Our grandmothers fought to vote and finally got the 19th amendment passed so that they could vote in 1920.
It is a shame that 100 years later we have allegations of voter fraud.
Mike Dudek
Johnstown
